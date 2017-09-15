Kenya: Ex-KCB Boss Exits Kenolkobil Board

Former Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) chief executive Terrence Davidson has resigned from the board of KenolKobil Ltd in unclear circumstances, having served the fuel marketer for over 10 years.

KenolKobil Group managing director David Ohana announced Mr Davidson's exit and said he had been replaced by commercial and corporate lawyer Ashwini Bhandari.

Mr Davidson was termed a turn-around chief executive during his stint at KCB where he is said to have laid a strong foundation for the institution, which is now the country's biggest bank in terms of assets.

"Ms Ashwini's primary area of practice is commercial and corporate law, and she handles a large variety of corporate matters, including acquisitions, mergers, company restructurings and capital market transactions as well as drafting commercial agreements," said Mr Ohana.

"The Board is confident that it will immensely benefit from her experience and skills."

Ms Ashwini is also an advocate of the High Court and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales.