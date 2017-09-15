Lesotho: SA Calls for Calm in Lesotho

Cabinet has joined President Jacob Zuma in condemning acts of violence in neighbouring Lesotho.

The recent violence saw the assassination of Lesotho Defence Force Commander, General Khoantle Motšomotšo, and three other officers earlier this month.

"It is now incumbent on the people and leadership of Lesotho to ensure that calm and normality return to the kingdom as a matter of urgency," Cabinet said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is convening a Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government in Pretoria on Friday. The summit, which will be chaired by President Zuma, is yet another attempt to create an atmosphere of tolerance and peace.

President Zuma is expected to be joined by Heads of State and Government from the Kingdom of Swaziland, Angola, Tanzania, and Namibia. The leaders will be briefed on the report of the Ministerial Fact Finding Mission to the Kingdom of Lesotho. The mission was premised on establishing the support needed by Lesotho after the Phumaphi Commission of Inquiry Report.

"We remain hopeful that the SADC Ministerial Fact Finding Mission will be able to assist Lesotho in determining the appropriate interventions," Cabinet said.

SADC remains resolute in its objective to consolidate, defend and maintain democracy, peace, security and stability in the region, working with the leadership of Lesotho.

Libya conflict

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the outcomes of the African Union (AU) High-Level Committee on Libya at the level of Heads of State and Government, which was held in Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo.

President Zuma participated in the High Level Committee, which discussed and reviewed efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the prevailing conflict in Libya.

As a member of the High Level Committee on Libya, South Africa supports all efforts of the AU aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis.

"Cabinet reiterates President Zuma's assertion that South Africa is ready to assist Libya in Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development efforts and to share our country's experiences in reconciliation, constitution building and the democratic transformation of the State," the executive said.

Cabinet reiterated the importance of coordinated and harmonised international engagement on Libya.

UNGA

On other international relations issues, Cabinet announced that President Zuma will lead a South African delegation to the 72nd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The session will be held under the theme 'Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet' in New York.

Cabinet said South Africa will continue to work on achieving reform at the UN as it participates in the 72th Session.