Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Applauds Correction Officers Ahead of Assignment in South Sudan

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has applauded five personnel of the Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation of the Ministry of Justice who have been seconded for Peace Keeping Mission to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

She urged them to go, do well, demonstrate dedication, service, and hard work and represent Liberia as good citizens.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement during a farewell ceremony for the five Correction Officers at her Foreign Ministry Office on Thursday, September 14, 2017 when she received in audience Samuel W. Godoe, Marca J.M. Sirleaf, Rachel D. Nathan, Bendu S. Kollie and Tom B. Karmala. The Correction offices were accompanied by Justice Minister, Cllr. Fredrick Cherue, Assistant Minister, Hilary Sirleaf, among others.

In brief remarks, President Sirleaf applauded the five Correction Officers for their service to country while stressing their commitment and dedication whenever she visited the Monrovia Central Prison. "Let me commend you; most times I visit the prison, I see you very active at work under the leadership of Assistant Minister Sirleaf but now you have one step further after all the training, instruction and commitment; we know you will make us proud," President Sirleaf noted.

She used the occasion to congratulate the Assistant Minister Sirleaf and the entire workforce of the Bureau of Correction for what she termed as great transformation taking place at the institution. She cautioned the officers that South Sudan is a challenging environment but challenged them to overcome those challenges. "If you could go through the challenges in Liberia, you can do well in South Sudan." she emphasized.

Introducing the five officers, Justice Minister Cllr. Fredrick Cherue said the officers were nominated by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to take up assignment at the Prison in South Sudan. He commended President Sirleaf for all she has done stressing: "This is your legacy, Madam President."

In another development, President Sirleaf has extolled five Liberian children; all of whom are under the age 15, and also Ebola survivors recently awarded a scholarship to attend and complete high school and University at the Rochas Foundation African College in Nigeria, West Africa.

The five students include Kokolu S. Mulbah-14 and a student of International School, Abdullai Farsarwuo-11, of the Salafiya Grammar School, Musu M. Massaquoi-14, a student of John Kofi Asmah School, Hawa M. Karsieh-13, of the William R Tolbert High School and Ida T. Suehn-13, of Diana E. Davies School.

She commended the young Liberian children and urged them to go, perform and make their country proud. President Sirleaf added: "We will be monitoring to know how you are coming on with your studies." She noted this is the small thing your government can do; and commended the guidance of each of the kids for the care given them.

Presenting the kids, Acting Gender Minister, Sieane Abdul-Baki thanked President Sirleaf for her leadership and for ensuring gender sensitivity in Liberia. She said the scholarship was in recognition of President Sirleaf efforts because when she leaves office, her impact will be felt in every sphere of life. She informed President Sirleaf that the students will be departing Liberia Friday, September 15 for Nigeria and will remain in Nigeria until the completion of College. They will be accompanied to Nigeria by the Administrative Assistant to Deputy Minister Yallah, Mrs. Edwina Mulbah-Bucket.

It can be recalled that the Executive Governor of Imo State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also the President and Founder of Rochas Foundation, a non-for-profit organization, and non-governmental organization visited Liberia and held talks with President Sirleaf, which resulted into five scholarships underprivileged Liberian children.