Liberia: Ex-CBL Governor Chuchu Horton Backs Boakai-Nuquay Ticket

Monrovia — Experienced Liberian Economist and Politician, Francis Chuchu Horton has joined the bandwagon of support for the Boakai, Nuquay Ticket in the October 10, 2017 Poll.

The former Central Bank Governor popularly known as 'Chuchu' noted that his support to the Boakai-Nuquay Ticket is not aimed at seeking for job since he has already reached his retirement age, but squarely meant to ensure that Liberia gets a true leadership that will drive the country to the next level.

His endorsement of Joseph Nyuman Boakai for the presidency and James Emmanuel Nuquay for the Vice Presidential slot comes Thursday, September 14, 2017, days to the official campaign launch of the ruling Unity Party Presidential bid scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Mr. Horton feels Boakai and Nuquay are best suited amongst several vying for the country's highest seat, following evaluation of several pairs for the Liberian first and second highest seats.

"It is therefore in this context and background; that I endorse the candidacy of Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Emmanuel James Nuquay to be elected as president and vice president of the Republic of Liberia, on October 10, 2017."

" They are my choice; difficult as it might have been, given the number of personalities running for these positions, individuals whom I have known and interacted with and I have found them to be honorable person, but I have made my choice," Horton said.

According to Horton, his preference of the Boakai-Nuquay Ticket is not based on sentiment but on substantiating realities which can be found and easily verified.

Speaking in Fiama Sinkor, the experienced and popular Liberian statesman who sees himself as an example for direction, Horton thinks it is time for the right people to lead Liberia, something he dares not ignore.

He holds the views that despite no one has rights to question the National Elections Commission certification of various presidential candidates, Boakai and Nuquay remain his choice who are deem honorable to lead Liberia.

Chuchu admonished Liberians participate in the voting process but to do it critically with conscientious diligence in moving Liberia positively, reminding them that their decisions would serve as indispensable key to forging the future.

Amongst several criteria best suited for Boakai-Nuquay leadership bid, the founder of Operation Mass Support-UPMASS named the pairs uniqueness as born and bred Liberians, their attributes that characterize honesty, sincerity, kindness forgiveness and understanding, being principle minded and being exposed to executive management level in public and private sectors.

Horton further indicated that the candidates among several others understand Liberia and its people very well in relations to custom, tradition and culture and that they do not possess discriminatory attitudes, especially towards tribe, race, religion, color or creed.

He argued that Boakai and Nuquay records over the years show no detail of criminality and have exhibited industrious attributes to not only been employee but employer, while at the same time they believe in the global concept of one world in relation to regional and international cooperation.

The prominent Liberian statesman described the Boakai-Nuquay platform as one that reflects social, economic and political reforms that speaks toward religious freedom for Liberia.

"The candidates must be totally and completely opposed to any form of corruption, but most especially the candidate must be God fearing, and God fearing and Godly in their everyday living," Horton intoned.

The former CBL-Governor described Boakai as an astute and responsible person whose life is an open book, citing "Joseph Boakai Troubles nobody."

He also maintained that Boakai services as Managing Director, cabinet minister, Vice President and entrepreneur as well as a businessman in agriculture and other forms of businesses proves his ability to ably lead the country.

On the other hand, Chuchu is confident that Nuquay's good work over the years speaks resoundingly and sufficiently about the nature and quality of he holds to serve Liberia.

"Why would anyone want to deny the current Vice President Joseph Boakai and Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay the presidency and vice presidency of Liberia when they serve in the second and third highest positions in the Government of Liberia," Horton asserted.

He supposed that electing Boakai and Nuquay will improve Liberia's educational system, medical and health system, improvement of the country security network and ensuring freedom of movement as well as improve the communications and infrastructures among others.

Meanwhile, Horton stated that a refusal to take a positive ticket like that of the Unity Party according to the Liberian Economist would prove detrimental to the upliftment of Liberia.