Liberia: Bong County Hunter Gets Life Sentence for Killing Wife Over Food

Gbarnga — Moses Porkpah, the man who murdered his wife Doris Nyah, for not serving him sufficient food, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court sitting in Gbarnga.

Porkpah had requested the court not to sentence him on his 53rd birthday. He was convicted on September 12, his birthday. He then petitioned the court not to sentence him on his birthday.

The court agreed, saying it will fulfill his wish, a source claimed.

Porkpah, a resident of Cow Farm in Zota District in Bong County shot and killed his wife three months ago because she did not give him enough food.

Moses Porkpah escaped after he killed Nyah, 34, the mother of his two children with a single barrel gun in Cow Farm, a town bordering Liberia and Guinea that is home to 8,000 people.

Initially, citizens feared that Porkpah was hiding in the bush or crossed over into Guinea.

Citizens in Gbarngasiaquelleh saw Porkpah buying ten cups of rice, palm oil and matches at a nearby shop.

A crowd gathered around Porkpah after someone recognized him.

When he realized what was happening, Porkpah threatened citizens with a knife. The citizens held Porkpah until Bong police picked him up around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Porkpah told some residents that he came to look for food because he had not eaten for two weeks.

About a month ago, police received a tip that Porkpah was hiding in a bush near Cow Farm. When police went to look for Porkpah, he allegedly shot two hunters who were helping police to locate him.

The incident ignited fear among residents, especially farmers, who abandoned their farming activities.

Commissioners Dakeh Paye of Panta District and Arthur Kpolleh of Zota District thanked citizens for peacefully apprehending Porkpah.

Porkpah's arrest brought relief to citizens of Zota District.

"We want to tell the almighty God thanks for listening to our prayers," Kpolleh said.

"This situation has been an embarrassment for citizens of both Zota and Panta District."

Paye lauded the police for moving in smoothly to ensure the suspect's arrest.

"We are looking forward to assisting the police in such situations," she said.

When news of Porkpah's arrest hit the airwaves, citizens called the morning talk shows of the county's two stations--Super Bongese and Radio Gbarnga.

Olivia Weetol, head of the Bong County Women Organization, Olivia Weetol, was one of the callers.

Porkpah's arrest sends a strong message to men who abuse women, she said in her call to Super Bongese.

Ms. Weetol hopes that justice will be attained for Doris Nyah and serve as a deterrent for men who abuse women.

"We the women of Bong County are hoping that this will not just end with Porkpah, but extend to men who are in the habit of beating or murdering women," she said.

Acting Bong County Superintendent Anthony Sheriff praised citizens of Gbarngasiaquelleh for their bravery in arresting Porkpah.

"Had it not been for the bravery of citizens of Gbarngasiaquelleh, Porkpah would not have been arrested," he said.

Under his leadership, Sheriff said the county will go after men are involved in domestic violence.

Frederick Nappy, commander of Bong County police detachment, also lauded the citizens for their collective efforts in arresting Porkpah.

Citizen support is essential to fighting crime, he said.