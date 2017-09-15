analysis

As Women's month got under way in August, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula announced a six-point plan aimed at how police should deal with victims of gender-based violence. He said that each police station would have the plan posted visibly and officers would be made aware of it through a national instruction. But nearly a month since his pronouncement, an instruction is yet to be given and officers in charge offices around the country are clueless about the plan. By PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula's promised six-point plan in itself is not exactly groundbreaking and should already be what victims of gender-based violence should expect when they go to a police station.

It instructs police personnel to:

Treat all victims with respect and dignity and that they should be interviewed by a trained police official in a victim sensitive manner;

Assist victims in a Victim Friendly Room (VFR) or an alternative room where the statement will be taken in private or in another location providing victim support services;

Take or refer victims to a healthcare professional for a medical examination to obtain medical evidence, complete a medical report and provide healthcare to the victim;

Ensure that the investigation...