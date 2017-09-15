South Africa: Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Must Face an Enquiry

press release

The revelations contained in the Reserve Bank's supplementary Affidavit that Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, consulted with President Zuma's legal advisors and discussed recommendations not included in her initial report into the ABSA/Bankorp/CIEX bailout matter, casts a serious indictment as to her independence and fitness to continue in the Office of Public Protector

COPE supports the call for Parliament to institute an enquiry regarding Mkhwebane's apparent misconduct, incapacity, and incompetence.

This latest incident is but one of many that bring into question whether Mkhwebane has the public's interests at heart.

By COPE Parliamentary Caucus