15 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyan Enterprises Win Global Recognition for Their Social Environmental Impact

Nairobi — Two Kenyan enterprises have won global recognition for actively pursuing social and environmental impact in their businesses, alongside profit.

Daproim Africa Limited, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, and ECO2LIBRIUM, a clean energy firm, are listed in the 'Best for the World 2017' by B Lab, a global organization that promotes use of business as a force for good in order to generate shared and sustainable prosperity.

The two Kenyan firms are amongst 846 businesses across 52 industries from 48 countries that make up the list of 2017 Best for the World honorees.

"It is exciting to see Kenyan firms shine with the world's best in as far as pursuing social and environmental impact is concerned. As the world pursues inclusive growth, it is critical that private enterprise lead this drive by looking beyond the profit. It is encouraging to see Kenyan businesses being part of this movement that combines profit and purpose," B Lab East Africa Executive Director Olivia Muiru said.

Muiru added that becoming a purpose-driven enterprise is not only the good thing to do, but also makes businesses attractive to socially-conscious investors and markets.

In a statement announcing the list, B Lab lauds the businesses for being 'a global movement of people using the power of business to achieve a higher purpose than profit maximization. They strive to use business as a force for good: good for workers, good for communities, good for the environment. They redefine success in business by competing to be not just best in the world, but best for the world'.

Muiru said that due to their exemplary performance, Daproim Africa Limited and ECO2LIBRIUM are now certified B Corps, joining a community of for-profit businesses that meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.

