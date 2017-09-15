Kenya: 84% of Kenyans Want Polls on October 17 - Infotrak

Photo: Grace Gitau/Daily Nation

A voter casting presidential vote in Kenya's election on August 8, 2017.

Nairobi — A majority of Kenyans are satisfied with the October 17 date for the fresh presidential election, according to a new survey by Infotrak research.

The survey showed that 84 per cent of the respondents want elections held as planned, while 14.3 per cent disagree.

The firm's Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho told a press conference Friday morning that voters appear to be satisfied with the justification for the date to pave way for national examinations.

The study commissioned by Infotrak and conducted between September 8 and 9 through telephone interviews also revealed that 77 per cent of likely voters were satisfied by the September 1 decision by the Supreme Court annulling the presidential election held on August 8.