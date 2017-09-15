15 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 84% of Kenyans Want Polls on October 17 - Infotrak

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Grace Gitau/Daily Nation
A voter casting presidential vote in Kenya's election on August 8, 2017.
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — A majority of Kenyans are satisfied with the October 17 date for the fresh presidential election, according to a new survey by Infotrak research.

The survey showed that 84 per cent of the respondents want elections held as planned, while 14.3 per cent disagree.

The firm's Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho told a press conference Friday morning that voters appear to be satisfied with the justification for the date to pave way for national examinations.

The study commissioned by Infotrak and conducted between September 8 and 9 through telephone interviews also revealed that 77 per cent of likely voters were satisfied by the September 1 decision by the Supreme Court annulling the presidential election held on August 8.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.