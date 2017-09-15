15 September 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Must Face Sanction Should He Be Found Guilty

press release By Deidre Carter

Whilst we await the SCA's judgement, COPE welcomes Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority conceding that the decision to withdraw criminal charges against Zuma was irrational.

The role of the bench of the SCA in cutting to the chase and getting the concessions made by Zuma and the NPA must be commended.

Having said that, COPE is concerned at the expenses incurred in this matter by both Zuma and the NPA over many years - which expense is being carried from the fiscus.

COPE trusts that the SCA will pen a watertight ruling that will limit any further moves by both the NPA and Zuma to further delay this matter being ventilated in court once and for all.

Our Constitution provides that we are all equal before the law. Zuma must have his day in court and he must face sanction should he be found guilty of corruption.

Statement by Deidre Carter

COPE Member of Parliament | Chief Whip | Deputy General Secretary

South Africa

