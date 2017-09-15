North Africa: European Union Steps Up Efforts to Prevent Violent Extremism and Counter-Terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa

press release

Brussels — The European Union adopted a programme under the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace (IcSP) worth €17.5 million to address the terrorist threat in the Middle East and North Africa.

Terrorism and radicalisation leading to violent extremism continue to pose a significant threat to states and societies in the Middle East and North Africa. This three-year programme will address drivers and threats from terrorism in the region to foster human security and build resilience in both states and societies.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative/Vice-President, said: "We are increasing as a priority our work and cooperation on counterterrorism with partner countries. We have developed a network of counterterrorism experts that are deployed in key countries and a series of counterterrorism dialogues with our partners to exchange best practices and to learn from each other. The best way to address radicalisation and violent extremism effectively is by working together, in a comprehensive and concerted way."

The programme will include a first component to contribute to strengthening the capacity of state actors that play a key role in countering terrorism and violent extremism. The second component of the programme will focus on partnerships between authorities, youth and communities to address underlying factors that can make communities vulnerable to violent extremism.

The European Union's security is directly linked to the security and stability of its neighbourhood. In order to ensure prosperity, stability and security for all, the EU has been working towards enhancing the coherence between internal and external security policies, as outlined in the Global Strategy for the EU's Foreign and Security Policy. This programme will be coordinated with other initiatives in the region, including from EU Member States, and feed into EU counter-terrorism, as well as bilateral and regional dialogues.

