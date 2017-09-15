15 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Brand New Car for 23-Year-Old Igembe South MP Courtesy President Kenyatta

Photo: Capital FM
President Kenyatta hands MP John Paul Mwirigi the car keys.

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday handed over a brand new car to John Paul Mwirigi, the 23-year-old Igembe South MP.

The President had promised to buy the Independent MP a car soon after the Igembe South MP was elected on August 8.

Mwirigi traversed the constituency on foot during the campaign.

The youthful MP thanked the President for the gift saying he will now be able to serve his constituents better with the new vehicle.

The MP, an undergraduate student of Education at Mount Kenya University, got 76 per cent of the votes cast.

He succeeds Mithika Linturi, who is now the Meru senator.

