15 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Flood From Overflowing River Niger Sacks 500 Students in Delta

By Hendrix Oliomogbe and Owen Akenzua

Asaba — Over 500 students of Government College at Bomadi, Bomadi local council of Delta State have been displaced by a raging floodwater from River Niger, which has overflowed its bank.

Public and private schools in Delta had resumed for the 2017/2018 academic session on Monday September, 11, but the floodwater submerged the school compound to about four feet deep. Even the access road to the school and neighbouring buildings were affected.

Expectedly, students were warming up to resume their classes after the assembly when suddenly the overflowing water from River Niger overwhelmed them.A community leader and former member of the Post Primary Education Board (PPED), Mr. Thomas Ogobri, told journalists yesterday in Asaba that the flood had threatened the entire community, adding that their children were no longer safe to attend classes.

While expressing fears of the unknown, especially the fear that the school might remain closed until the water recede by October ending, Ogobri, who spoke alongside the principal of the school, Mrs. Christiana Ogundimu, however, called on the state government to construct a high road to the school and community.

In a related development, crops worth millions of naira were yesterday destroyed by the overflowing River Niger. One of the affected farmers, Alfred Agbah, said the overflowing River Niger swept away all their crops, especially the yam, and appealed to government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

Investigation revealed that houses within the River Niger bank have been completely submerged since Monday when the river started overflowing its bank. Although no life has been lost, farm crops within Oko, and Head Bridge have been destroyed.

