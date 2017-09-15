Egypt: EIB Provides U.S.$15 Million for Egypt Mid-Cap Fund

press release

Luxembourg — The European Investment Bank has signed an agreement to invest USD 15 million in Egypt Mid-Cap, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments in small and medium-sized private companies located in Egypt. The fund has attracted USD 85 million of commitments, including USD 70 million from other international and local co-investors. This is the first EIB operation signed in Egypt under the Risk Capital Facility for the Southern Neighbourhood Countries and the first investment in an Egyptian fund since 2011.

Managed by Ezdehar Management, the fund will target growth capital investments in Egyptian SMEs that are seeking to grow their business at above average growth rates. The fund investments are expected to create between 1200 to 1600 direct new jobs. The fund has a target size of USD 100 million with a hard cap of USD 120 million. Current investors include EBRD, CDC UK, FMO and local investors.

The EIB Risk Capital Facility is part of the "EU Initiative for Financial Inclusion", which has been developed jointly by the European Commission and several European Financial Institutions, among them the EIB. The initiative is a comprehensive programme to help micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the southern and eastern Mediterranean region to become more competitive and grow. It provides finance and know-how to boost development and create jobs. In this way, it contributes to job creation and economic growth in the Southern Neighbourhood Countries.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2017

SOURCE European Investment Bank