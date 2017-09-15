Kenya: Deputy President Ruto Meets Coast Delegates in Mombasa

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday met delegates from the coastal region as Jubilee Party intensified its campaigns ahead of the October 17 presidential repeat polls.

He met the delegates, who included Jubilee leaders from the region at Wild Waters Centre in Mombasa.

Addressing the leaders, Mr Ruto said Jubilee is ready for the repeat polls, unlike the opposition that has threatened to scuttle the elections if their demands are not met.

"We don't want any stakeholders' meetings...we are just waiting for the elections. We don't have problem with whoever will print the ballot papers, we just want the ballot papers printed...they can agree on the returning officers they want," he said.

The Deputy President also moved to assure the leaders that the party will ensure there is no conflict in selection of agents, who will represent Jubilee in the elections.

"There was a problem with our agents and there was a big conflict among your leaders but now we have decided the issue of election agents should be decided here (coast) not Nairobi," he said.

Coastal leaders present at the meeting included governors Fahim Twaha (Lamu), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani.

Others were Cabinet secretaries Najib Balala (Tourism), Dan Kazungu (Mining) and LDP leader Ababu Namwamba.

Mr Mvurya, the Kwale governor said they will campaign for Jubilee to ensure the party gets more votes than what it got on August 8.