Nigeria: Larry Ekundayo Seeks Medical Support to Salvage Boxing Career

Nigeria born Britain -basedboxer, Larry Ekundayo, who broke his hand in a WBO intercontinental title fight in July, has disclosed that his career would be on the line if urgent medical attention was not given to him.

The highly-ranked Nigerian and former African Champion, who is fondly called 'The Natural,' said from his base in London that his boxing career would end in a critical manner if he did not get similar medical support his British and American counterparts receive after sustaining injuries.

He believes that if funds could be sourced for treatment on his broken hand as soon as possible, he could be back in the ring contending for titles before the end of the year.

Ekundayo narrowly lost his last fight in London due to a contentious points decision against home favourite, Gary Corcoran in London. The Nigerian was unlucky not to win the bout because of the Briton's continuous use of the head. Despite suffering incredible pain from a broken hand, Ekundayo battled on, making Nigeria proud and almost knocked his opponent out in the 10-round bout. President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rauf Ladipo, the Prince and Princess of Oyo, as well as other top dignitaries were at the event.

"I proudly wear our country's colours into the ring and I am happy to take the bumps and bruises boxing requires, so as to bring sporting glory to Nigeria. I hope the Government, or a prominent company or individual, can help me fix my hand so I can win a world title for Nigeria," he said.

Commenting on Ekundayo's career, Ben Gray, the Commercial Agent for Ekundayo and another Nigerian boxer, Olusegun Ajose, said, "I know many Nigerians are now really interested in boxing because of the recent successes of Anthony Joshua. I believe a lot of the country's leaders are coming to support Anthony Joshua defending his title in Cardiff on October 28. Given this interest, I hope that we can find someone to support the likes of Larry and Olusegun too."

He added, "Nigeria has a wonderful opportunity to build on this interest to deliver a long-term sporting legacy for itself and all its boxers. We are keen to speak with any individual or corporation, who wants to be help Nigerian boxers win world titles".

Gray revealed that he was planning to meet with the President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, Ladipo when the president visits the United Kingdom at the end of the month to discuss major new plans to help develop Nigerian boxing on the world stage. "We are very grateful for the leadership of Dr. Ladipo. The NBBoC boss has shown he is a man of real vision and I believe under his stewardship, Nigeria will shortly start producing world champions of its own.

Nigeria has the natural human capital to rule the world in boxing. The nation's athletes just need the correct support in the same way Anthony Joshua has received the support from Britain."