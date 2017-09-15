Nigeria: Our Masts Don't Pose Health Risks, NCC Insists

Enugu — The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) THURSday in Enugu for the umpteenth time dismissed out rightly misconceptions that mobile phones and telecom masts cause cancer or other health related problems.

The telecom regulatory agency also reaffirmed its commitment to educating the public on issues of public health and telecommunication services.

The Zonal Controller of NCC, Enugu zone, Mrs. Emilia Nwokoro, during a Consumer Conversation Forum, a public enlightenment programme, at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu on that a number of researches were performed over the years to assess whether mobile phones pose a potential health risk proved negative.

"A number of studies have investigated the effects of radio frequency fields on brain electrical activity, cognitive function, sleep, heart rate and blood pressure in volunteers. To date, research does not suggest any consistent evidence of adverse health effects from exposure to radio frequency fields at levels below those that cause tissue heating.

"In line with the position of International Telecommunications Union (ITU) supported by International Council on Non-ionising, Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), NCC has maintained that as at today, there is no conclusive evidence to show correlation between the Electromagnetic Fields from telecommunications masts and health risk to individuals around these infrastructure" she said.

She said 2017 was declared NCC Year of the Consumers with special focus on health issues and complaints relating to unsolicited messages, stressing that the commission brought out "Do Not Disturb, DND" number 2442 whereby consumers can text STOP to the number to prevent receiving unsolicited messages or HELP to the same 2442 to select messages that can come in.

She said that NCC 622 toll free line enables consumers to lodge unresolved complaints to NCC at no cost, even though consumers were expected to have lodged their complaints to their network operators first.

The Zonal Controller said that the essence of NCC's massive enlightenment programmes directed at telecom consumers was to make communication a pleasurable experience as well as prevent telecom operators from ripping them off.

The NCC'S "Face of Telecom Consumers" and popular comedienne, Helen Paul, thrilled the audience with the jokes and presentation of cash gifts to participants who were able to present correct NCC advert messages on public enlightenment.