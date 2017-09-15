Nigeria: 'Activating Success With Love Idoko' Book for Unveiling Friday

Love Idoko, the executive producer and host of the popular TV programme, "Activating Success will Love Idoko", will be making history today as she will be unveiling the highly anticipated book which is a compilation of 100 episodes of her TV programme today, Friday September 15, making her become the first TV programme producer to document its first 100 episodes in a book.

The book aptly titled, 'Activating Success with Love Idoko: A Compendium of the first 100 episodes', is a 425-page book with inspiring and thought-provoking stories that will change your thinking.

Activating Success hosted by highly respected Love Idoko, made its debut on AIT, June 5th, 2015 and has played host to over 100 episodes with many of the episodes being exclusive interviews of important dignitaries from different fields and walks of life around the globe.

The book features the stories of top personalities such as Dr. Mike Murdock, Omotola Jalade, Mr. Lanre Olusola, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Jackie Appiah, Innocent Idibia, Timi Dakolo, Cobhams Asuquo, Dr. Ubong King, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Alex Iziyon SAN, Uti Nwachukwu, Ali Baba, Solomon Lange, Pastor Goodheart Ekwueme, Bishop Noel Jones, Ayo Makun, Joseph Benjamin and lots more.

The book, which emphasises motivation as a major thrust, probes the different 'successful' public figures on how they made it to the top, the mistake before they 'made' it and how young people and the general public can succeed as well.

The unveiling of the book will be taking place at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. It will be an evening of inspiration and creativity. The event will feature a red carpet, musical performances and numerous presentations from veterans and practitioners in the fields of sports, entertainment, business as well as politics, governance and the academia.

The event is powered by Dream Pointers International and supported by FCMB, AIT, The Dream Centre, Etcetera Productions, BBB Media and Treasure Suits.

Idoko has remained at the forefront of youth empowerment and development. She was behind several events in Benue State and has gone on to establish herself as a leading event planner and publisher of the popular Motivation Magazine.