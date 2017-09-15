Nigeria: NSE Market Capitalisation Rises Further By N70 Billion

Trading on the equities sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), continued in an upbeat yesterday, as major highly capitalised stocks recorded further price appreciation causing investors' wealth to rise further by N70billion.

Specifically, at the close of transactions yesterday, the market capitalisation of listed equities rose by N70billion or 0.6 per cent from N12.223 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N12.293 trillion. Also, the All-share index increased by 195.7 points from 35,464.34 to 35,660.04.

Market analysts noted that while the equities market remains dominated by participants booking profits, the improvement in market activities suggests a likely near term rebound in performance.

Nestle topped the gainers chart with 15.00 kobo to close at N1,205.00 per share, while Dangote Cement followed with 4.99 kobo to close at N213.99 per share.

Okomu Oil garnered 3.61 kobo to close at N66.50 per share. Flour Mills added 0.50 kobo to close at N27.00 per share. Nigerian Breweries gained 0.49 kobo to close at N180.55 per share. UACN appreciated by 0.43 kobo to close at N15.45 per share.

Air Service increased by 0.25 kobo to close at N6.50 per share. UAC Properties gained 0.10 kobo to close at N3.00 per share. C & I Leasing and Dangote Flour Mills each garnered 0.05 kobo to close at N1.20 and N6.49 per share, respectively.

However, Total Oil led others on the losers chart with 2.90 kobo to close at N232.10 per share.Unilever followed with 2.20 kobo to close at N41.80 per share. Con Oil shed 1.45 kobo to close at N27.55 per share. Zenith Bank dropped 0.55 kobo to close at N22.20 per share. International Breweries lost 0.47 kobo to close at N37.53 per share.

Oando shed 0.32 kobo to close at N6.10 per share. WAPCO depreciated by 0.16 kobo to close at N50.36 per share. May & Baker lost 0.09 kobo to close at N2.81 per share. Neimeth pharmaceutical shed 0.07 kobo to close at N0.76 per share. FBN Holdings dropped 0.06 kobo to close at N5.74 per share. Dangote Sugar Refinery also depreciated by 0.05 kobo to close at N13.70 per share.

The banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 55 million exchanged in 872 deals. The sub-sector was boosted by activities in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank with 19 million shares traded in 170 deals. In all, investors exchanged 128 million shares in 3,241 deals.