Kenya: Rampant Gor Ready to March on Thika

The race for the SportPesa Premier League title continues this weekend with a number of exciting encounters lined up across the country.

Second-placed Sofapaka and high-flying Kariobangi Sharks meet on Saturday in a potentially explosive tie in Machakos.

Sofapaka will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 midweek loss to Ulinzi Stars while Sharks will be out to extend their fine run, after their 3-0 win over Mathare United on Wednesday.

Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers, separated by goal difference with 36 points each in fifth and sixth places respectively, will battle for three points as they aim to climb further on the standings Sunday afternoon at the Thika Municipal Stadium. Ulinzi however have two games in hand on their rivals having played 22 matches so far this term.

This match will be followed by a clash between leaders Gor Mahia and relegation-threatened Thika United at the same venue.

Gor's march towards an unprecedented 16th league gained a massive boost on Thursday following their 3-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu and with their closest challengers Sofapaka stuttering, tomorrow's encounter could edge K'Ogalo closer to the title.

Gor opened a nine-point gap at the summit of the table after the routine win over Chemelil, a result which saw Dylan Kerr's men hit the 50-point mark with 11 games left to play.

Thika, who have not beaten Gor in a league contest since July 2009, know they have to be at their best to edge the leaders, which will give their relegation battle a massive boost.

Having led his charges to a one-all draw in the first leg match played four months ago, Thika coach Nicholas Muyoti is confident of a good result, although he remains aware of the danger his team faces.

"It is a difficult match, but we are also tough people," he said.

Muyoti will miss injured Nigerian striker Onwudi Chibueze, meaning the team's attack will be led by the trio of Eugene Mukangula, Shami Kibwana and Peter Okoth.

On the other hand, K'Ogalo will welcome back centre back Harun Shakava who was been suspended in their last assignment against Chemelil.

"The determination to win the league is evident. Teams come at us with every intention to prove a point by beating us, but I am glad that my players have a very good character and a professional approach to every game," said Gor coach Dylan Kerr.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka (Machakos, 3pm)

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (Machakos, 3pm)

Bandari v Zoo Kericho (Mbaraki, 3pm)

Chemelil Sugar v Nakumatt (Chemelil, 3pm)

Tusker v Mathare United (Ruaraka, 3pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Muhoroni Youth (Sudi, 3pm)

Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars (Thika, 2pm)

Thika United v Gor Mahia (Thika, 4.15pm)

Western Stima v Sony Sugar (Kisumu, 3pm)