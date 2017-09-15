South Africa: The Politics of Black Death and Commemoration

analysis

It seems the wages of being an upright man or woman in the current chaotic political terrain is death. In a time where our current administration claims to be committed to rooting out corruption, this is a devastating revelation.

It is true that a few dozen hours can affect the outcome of entire lifetimes. One minute you're alive, blissfully unaware of your mortality. The next minute your gasping for air, fighting to keep your spirit and body together. Each breath you take is imbued with new meaning - you're fighting for your life. In the words of Toni Morrisson, it is not death nor dying itself that is particularly frightening - but the unexpectedness of both.

I can't imagine how Sindiso Magaqa felt in the confusion and crippling fear that characterised the moment after he had been shot 15 times during an assassination attempt which happened in late July in Umzimkulu. I can imagine the shock experienced by the witnesses and those who had been attacked but remained consciousness moments after. One might have hoped that the death of political leaders in the name of virtues and pure political ideals was a thing of the post. This is how we...