15 September 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The NUM Is Strongly Opposed to the Retrenchment of 30 Workers By Ultimate Dynamics

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is strongly opposed to the retrenchment of 30 NUM members by a construction company called Ultimate Dynamics which has sites in the following areas; Bloemfontein, Vryburg, Rustenburg, KZN, Hammanskraal and Khuma respectively.

The NUM is opposed to these retrenchments because the company has not complied with Section 189(A) of the Labour Relations Act.

"The company lawyer issued notices of retrenchment on the 14th of August 2017 wherein, he informed workers that their contracts will be terminated on the 31st August 2017 and we opposed to such a short notice and further requested them to comply with section 189(A) of the LRA which require the employer to provide sufficient reason for their intention and further provide necessary information pertinent to the process. To this end, we came to conclusion without any contradictions that this company is one of the worse companies. They don't want unions in their fold," said Maja Mphahlele, NUM Matlosana Regional Coordinator.

The company intends to retrench 30 workers situated in Hamanskraal. The NUM convened a meeting with the company but unfortunately, they referred the NUM to their lawyer who convened a meeting and subsequently confirmed the company's intention to retrench.

