15 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fikile Mbalula Missed an Opportunity to Lead When Addressing Sindiso Magaqa's Memorial

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rhulani Thembi Siweya

Comrade Fikile Mbalula used the platform of Magaqa's memorial to opportunistically make very damning factional comments in a bid to appease those he relates with at the expense of the good name of our fallen comrade. By doing so Mbalula failed Magaqa and betrayed the youth by failing to advance the course which Magaqa stood for.

Despite being a militant revolutionary, comrade Sindiso Magaqa was always restrained by the spirit of discipline and loyalty to the revolution. It would be fair to suggest that in his demise previous generations of the youth league would honour him for pursuing the cause of radical economic transformation in our lifetime.

I think comrade Fikile Mbalula has opportunistically made very damning factional comments in a bid to appease those he relates with at the expense of the good name of comrade Magaqa. Delivering his tribute during the memorial service, he has failed Magaqa and betrayed the youth by failing to advance the course for which Magaqa stood.

He wasted time addressing court issues rather than providing a lasting solution to challenges facing the youth. The ANC is the fountain for social change. In Fikile Mbalula I see a leader who ought to embody the...

South Africa

5 Things You Didn't Know About South Africa's Breast Milk Banks

Deposits in these banks help SA's tiniest preemies but are they just for babies? Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.