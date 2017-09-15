South Africa: Fikile Mbalula Missed an Opportunity to Lead When Addressing Sindiso Magaqa's Memorial

analysis

Comrade Fikile Mbalula used the platform of Magaqa's memorial to opportunistically make very damning factional comments in a bid to appease those he relates with at the expense of the good name of our fallen comrade. By doing so Mbalula failed Magaqa and betrayed the youth by failing to advance the course which Magaqa stood for.

Despite being a militant revolutionary, comrade Sindiso Magaqa was always restrained by the spirit of discipline and loyalty to the revolution. It would be fair to suggest that in his demise previous generations of the youth league would honour him for pursuing the cause of radical economic transformation in our lifetime.

He wasted time addressing court issues rather than providing a lasting solution to challenges facing the youth. The ANC is the fountain for social change. In Fikile Mbalula I see a leader who ought to embody the...