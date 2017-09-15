South Africa: Cosatu Eastern Cape to Convene a Provincial Shop Stewards Council in Preparation for the National Strike

Deposits in these banks help SA's tiniest preemies but are they just for babies? Read more »

COSATU in the Eastern Cape will be holding a Provincial Shopstewards council in preparations for the National Strike to be held on the 27th September 2017 against the State Capture and Corruption. The Provincial council will be held at Buffalo City College in East London tomorrow, 16th September 2017. The meeting will be addressed by COSATU 2nd Deputy President comrade Zingiswa Losi and the speakers from our Alliance SANCO, ANC and the SACP. The council will be attended by all COSATU affiliates in the Province and will start at 10h00.

