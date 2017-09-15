15 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Date Set for Karabo Mokoena Murder Trial

Photo: Karabo Mokoena.
Karabo Mokoena (file photo).

The trial of Sandile Mantsoe, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, has been set down for March 15, 2018.

Mantsoe appeared briefly in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, wearing a scarf, grey turtleneck, denim jeans and a Gucci belt.

He appeared unfazed and posed for pictures. Both the Mantsoe family and Mokoena families were present in the packed court room.

News24 previously reported that at least 20 witnesses had been lined up to testify against Mantsoe when he goes on trial in 2018.

The 27-year-old has been charged with the premeditated murder of Mokoena, who was killed on April 28.

He has also reportedly been charged with intent to do grievous bodily harm for allegedly assaulting her on March 27.

Mokoena's charred remains were discovered in an open veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April.

News24 previously reported that her friends and family had been searching for Mokoena.

Her family and friends had searched for her at Mantsoe's Sandton apartment but he had allegedly told them that he had not seen Mokoena since their break-up earlier in April.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he was estranged from his wife.

The couple had a seemingly tumultuous relationship, with Mokoena at some stage reportedly laying a charge of assault against Mantsoe, who in turn filed a counter charge of assault.

Mantsoe has denied killing Mokoena, but during the bail application admitted to disposing her body.

CCTV footage from Mantsoe's apartment allegedly showed that they had been together on the night Mokoena went missing.

Source: News24

