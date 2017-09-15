15 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND MPs Expected in the House As Pres. Lungu Opens Parley

By Charles Sakala

President Edgar Lungu will today open the second session of the 12th National Assembly after parliament having adjourned sine die.

The recent opening sessions addressed by President Lungu have been controversial with opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament boycotting.

In the last sitting Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini handed one month suspensions to 47 UPND lawmakers that shunned the last Presidential address.

The UPND lawmakers have been protesting President Lungu's victory in the August 2016 elections.

However, today the UPND MPs will be expected to take up their seats in the house fearing consequences after having their payments suspended during the punishment.

In this sitting of parliament the citizenry will be looking out for the presentation of the national budget by Finance Minister Felix Mutati on September 29.

The presentation of the political parties' bill will also be on the cards.

