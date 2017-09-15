Sudan: Nine Miners Die in Port Sudan Traffic Incident

Port Sudan — Nine people died in a traffic accident with a lorry between Tokar and Dolbyay in Red Sea state. 19 people were injured.

A witness told this station that most of the dead and injured came from Darfur. "They were travelling from Port Sudan to the mining areas in Jebel Art and Tokar."

The witness said that the accident took place on poor road. "The poor road has been the cause of several incidents recently.

The wounded have been taken to Port Sudan Hospital, while the identified bodies were buried in the graves near the railway of Port Sudan on Thursday evening.

Shop owners' protest

On Wednesday, the owners of about 150 shops in Port Sudan raised a memorandum to the Minister of Urban Planning in Red Sea, because they refuse to remove their goods that are exhibited in the balconies.

Shops located in El Madaris and the Red Sea School would be exposed to "great losses" if owners have to remove the goods from their balconies, journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga.

The measures imposed by the Ministry of Urban Planning should not include these shops, and owners said that they have signed different contract with the locality of Port Sudan that does not include the condition regarding balconies.