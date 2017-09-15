Sudan: 'No New Cholera Cases' Reported in Central Darfur Camps

Hasahisa / Zalingei / Nierteti / Nyala — Medical workers reported a number of cholera cases in hospitals in El Gezira and Darfur states. "No new case has been reported from the four camps in Zalingei for a week."

One cholera patient died in El Mahi Hospital in Saada El Agalyeen village in El Gezira's Hasahisa locality on Wednesday, a volunteer in the campaign against cholera told Radio Dabanga. Eight others were infected.

The cases arrived from Wed El Ruda and neighbouring villages. "The hospital is not able to receive additional cases because of its poor capacity. The recent rains have exacerbated the infection rate."

In Central Darfur, one of the camps for displaced people witnessed one death on Wednesday. Six patients were transferred to the medical isolation centre of Zalingei Hospital in the past days.

El Shafie Abdallah, the Coordinator of the Central Darfur camps, told this radio station that "The number of cases of cholera has decreased in the camps in Zalingei: no new case has been reported from the four camps for a week". Zalingei Hospital was treating six patients until Thursday.

On Tuesday, Nierteti Hospital witnessed one death when a woman died of cholera. Three people contracted the infectious disease on Wednesday and reported to the hospital. A medical source said that the number of hospitalised cases in the isolation ward was 17 until last Wednesday.

South Darfur

At camp Otash in Nyala, two people died of cholera on Wednesday while ten schoolgirls were infected with cholera at the Abu Bakr El Siddig School on Monday and Tuesday. One of the camp sheikhs said that all the girls were discharged on Wednesday, but said the camp's isolation centre is still overcrowded.