Malawi: Anonymous36t Talks Fusing Genres in His Projects

Lilongwe hip-hop artist, Anonymous36t says he has effectively fused rock, old school boom bap rap and a hint of trap in his projects.

Anonymous36t says fans will like his music because of its creativity.

Speaking in interview, the artist says "Creativity is an important aspect in music and any sort of art. I am here to do my art, my music whether its been done or its new its up to my audience to decide am just doing what comes natural to me".

Anonymous36t says he has confidence in his art because he is not doing this to fit it but for the love of it.

"i might skip genres here and there cause am into music and not into the politics of it".

His choice of lyrics is fusion of multiple Malawian languages and he says he is looking for someone to fuse instrumentals with those of african descent.

His track record of people he has worked with include Daredevils, Dizzo, Renegade, Pilgrim among others.

However his first professional mixtape was a solo with Dominant 1 as the lead producer. He also has 1 feature with Lady X in Ants in Galaxies.

With so many artists being accused of doing music for fame and to attract girls, Anonymous36t is different.

"I do music cause i love it, i love music its one thing i have learnt not to live without. The fans will come but before they believe in me i have to be me confident i have to walk freely in my own skin. I do music for people who can relate with my music who can empathize feel the same feeling. I do it for everyone who as much as i want change they want it too" he says