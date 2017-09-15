South Africa: Reporter's Campus Notebook - Varsity Protests - Negotiation Vs Perspective

analysis

On Thursday it appeared that strike action was averted for the time being at UCT. Emphasis on "the time being". While the Executive appeared relieved and said negotiation was going well, union members said the issues resolved thus far were "quite small" and they had little faith that the university was ready for the kind of change they envisaged. This is where it gets clear as mud. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

There's a comedy skit that shows an old married couple getting along a little better the deafer they get, because they can't always hear each other. This skit sprang to mind, mischievously and unbidden, when the various parties at UCT commented on the negotiation progress on Thursday.

Of course, how negotiations are going is a matter of perspective. A year ago, negotiations on campus had entirely broken down. That there is progress at all is significant.

And yet, progress aside, there is a frequent disconnect in the communications. Yes, we are getting somewhere. No, another shutdown. Yes, we are making progress. No, nobody is listening.

On Thursday 14 September 2017, both union representatives and Vice-Chancellor Max Price gave their blessing to the negotiations, saying they were concluded successfully....