Zimbabwe: President Mugabe Sends Off 49 Students to China

President Mugabe yesterday hosted a farewell ceremony at State House for 49 students who will be leaving for undergraduate studies in China under the Presidential Scholarship Programme.

The students who leave tomorrow will be at Ocean University of China in Qingdao city for the next four years. Qingdao Hengshun Zhongshen Group availed funds for Zimbabwean students to enrol at the university. President Mugabe told the students who were accompanied by their parents and guardians to take their studies seriously.

"Now you are going to learn. University is not a place where students play with the internet, using their mobile phones et cetera. No. This is a place where you go to study seriously," said President Mugabe.

"So we can say at the end of the day after three or four years well done and your parents will be happy. You will have succeeded in making them proud."

The President reminded the students to work hard and make the most of the opportunity they got to study in China. "Remember as you go to university that your first concern and the person you should satisfy is yourself," he said.

"Ask yourself, am I doing what I came here for? Or am I doing something else. Am I on a track? Am I working hard?

"During the first year what have I managed to get as the result?" He said the first year was a crucial year as it ensured that the rest of the road would not be as difficult because they would have acquired some experience and confidence.

He said the second year was usually a walk over, but the third or final year was a difficult year as they would be concluding on some majors or a number of other subjects they would have taken.

"Well, the way you study is your own that study is what we expect you to do." President Mugabe also told the parents and guardians that he has assumed parentage of all the students under the Presidential scholarship.

"Vana venyu vava vana vangu nhasi. Saka ndinoti ndevedu tose. Vaende parwendo rwokunofunda. Kumba uko muchazosara moti aah tasuwa mwana wedu. Tinenge tichivimba kuti vanenge vachinyorera kumusha vachiti vagere zvakanaka.

"Asi hatidi kuti kana masvika ikoko mochemera varikumusha ayewa. Zvichemo zvinouya kuna vaMushohwe ava neni. Hatidi kunzwa vanochemera vanababa nana amai aiwa! Munovatadzisa kurima. Haiwa, handifungi kuti murivana vane misodzi. Handisikuona misodzi pamatama. Ndirikuona matama kuzvimbirira kuseka. Aaa ndozvakanaka," he said.

President Mugabe said they were supposed to send 50 students, but one girl could not make it after she fell pregnant. The students' represantive Kudakwashe Mushunje thanked President Mugabe for his desire to educate the youths who are future leaders of tomorrow.

"As youths we have learnt that our President is a principled leader and we have mastered this value. We will remain resolute and principled in our studies," said Mushunje.

She also hailed Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe and his team for making their dreams come true by affording them the opportunity to pursue their studies in China.

She also commended Qingdao Hengshun Zhongshen Group for investing in the African child. The Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping also thanked the company for being consistent in fulfilling its pledge to provide scholarships to Zimbabweans youths to study in china and further donating $2 million to build schools in the country.

He also congratulated the students who benefited from the scholarship programme and urged them to work hard so that when they come back home they can develop the country.

Qingdao Hengshun Zhongshen Group became the first private company to partner the Government in funding the Presidential Scholarship Scheme, which has benefited more than 20 000 underprivileged students since its inception in 1995.

One of the guardians Mrs Lucy Kaela was overwhelmed that her nephew got the opportunity to go and study computer sciences at the University.

"It came as a suprise and blessing to the family considering that we had failed to help the child to go to University after he attained 15 points in science subjects. "Ichi ndicho chinonzi chisakamboitika chaitika mudunhu," said Mrs Kaela.

She said the boy lost both parents at a very tender age and they have been looking after him.