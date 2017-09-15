DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says the suspension of defender Lincoln Zvasiya and midfielder Tichaona Chipunza is a massive blow for the team ahead of the Harare Derby at Rufaro on Sunday.

The duo have been suspended after accumulating three yellow cards. And the absence of the two key players, combined with that of chief striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba, who is serving a two-match ban after he picked a red card in the Battle of Zimbabwe last Sunday, will severely weaken the Glamour Boys.

CAPS United will also miss influential fullback Valentine Musarurwa who also picked three yellow cards. "Lincoln and Tichaona are some of the reasons why we are in the position that we are right now," said Mutasa.

"They have been tremendous throughout the season but I would like to believe that whoever is going to fill in the shoes have been watching and seeing what the other guys have been doing and we expect them to come and do the job for us.

"As a technical team, we cannot talk much about that (Ntouba red card saga). "I wouldn't want to talk much about the things that we don't have control over. What we can only think about, as the technical team, is to try and make sure everyone we have registered is fit and ready to do duty at any given time," said Mutasa.

The DeMbare coach expects another tough encounter. "It's another tough encounter against a good CAPS United side, who are doing well at the moment, but I am sure we are preparing well for that tie as well.

"We would want to try and maximise, try and get an advantage. "We have been talking about an element of not counting chickens before they are hatched," he said.

He said there was disappointment after the draw against Highlanders. "The youngsters felt disappointed to collect a point. It's an indication that they are hungry and ready to change that by bouncing back against CAPS United.

"It is a game in hand, these are the games we were talking about that they don't count for points. We know what we want to play for.

"We are two points behind the leading pack and we want to get back to winning ways. We would want to atone for the draw and quickly bounce to winning ways," said Mutasa.

Fixtures

Chibuku Super Cup Preliminary Round: Tomorrow: Hwange v Yadah (Mandava, 1pm); Tsholotsho v Bantu Rovers (Mandava, 3pm).

Castle Lager Premiership: Sunday: Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro, 3pm).