Zimbabwe: Pangolin Lands Gokwe Man in Trouble

A Gokwe villager has been arrested for possessing a pangolin worth $5 000 which he intended to sell.

Takura Hove of Masuka Village appeared before Gokwe magistrate Ms Sithabile Zungula yesterday facing one count of possessing a specially protected animal without a permit or licence.

Hove pleaded not guilty. Ms Zungula remanded him in custody to September 21 for trial.

The prosecutor Mr Progress Chaisva said on September 9 at around 10pm, police officers received information that Hove had been spotted at Gokwe Centre in possession of a pangolin in a vehicle.