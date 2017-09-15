South Africa: Truce Brokered With Hout Bay Protesters - MEC

Photo: Ashraf Hendriks/GroundUp

Two fishing boats are set alight during protests in Hout Bay. One of the boats was saved by the police water canon.

A truce has been brokered in Hout Bay's Hangberg, after days of violent protests, to allow for negotiations, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato said on Friday."I met this morning with the Hangberg community, community leaders and the local councillor, following my visit to the community last night," he said.

"I am pleased with the agreement from the community that the violence has ended to allow for further negotiations and talks to continue. I am also pleased with the commitment that schools and services, such as the clinic, will be open as normal on Monday," Plato said in a statement.

Protests started on Wednesday, with restaurant tables being dragged into Harbour Road to form a burning barricade.

Police also shot a 14-year-old boy in the face with rubber bullets.

On Thursday, an earth moving truck was torched and, by Friday, the debris from stones thrown and other smaller fires lined the roads.

The protests were mostly over fishing quotas and housing. Plato said that a follow-up team of officials would visit the area to start work on resolving all of the protesters' frustrations."It was just a nightmare, the streets of Hangberg," said Plato.

He told News24 that residents had asked for better access to programmes, projects and economic opportunities. He said he would take it up with his provincial Cabinet colleagues. He also promised to return to discuss some of his department's programmes.

In the meantime, clean-up operations would begin, and a list of people mandated by the community to negotiate further with the provincial government would be compiled.

Source: News24