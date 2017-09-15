THE ZIMBABWE Warriors' inactivity this month, as others battled in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, saw them remaining stuck at 105th place on the world in the latest FIFA rankings.

The Warriors improved their world ranking in July when they were closer to getting back into the top 100.

That huge leap was largely due to their good performance in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers where Knowledge Musona's hat-trick sunk Liberia at the National Sports Stadium.

The Warriors failure to qualify for the 2018 CHAN finals saw them lose four points. ZIFA say the Warriors will be in action when the next World Cup qualifiers are played.

The Herald understands Iran have offered the Warriors a chance for a friendly international in Tehran. ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said by weekend the association will announce next month's opponent.

"We are organising something for October. We want to utilise these FIFA dates for international matches since we are not playing in the World Cup qualifiers. "We will be in a better position regarding our opponent by end of this week," said Gwesela.

On the continent, Egypt remained the best team despite losing a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of Uganda in Kampala before they bounced back with a victory of a similar margin five days later at home.

It was not the same for Zimbabwe's opponents in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Democratic Republic of Congo, who surrendered their second spot in the month under review following their 1-2 defeat to Tunisia in World Cup qualifiers coupled with two draws against Congo Brazzaville in the CHAN last qualifying round.

The Leopards are ranked 42nd in the world. The Carthage Eagles are now second in Africa followed by Senegal with DRC in fourth place and Nigeria completing the top five.

On the global stage, Germany have replaced Brazil at the top of the rankings.