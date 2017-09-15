Zimbabwe: Macheso Relishes SABC Festival

When sungura musician Alick Macheso recorded his album "Ndezvashe-eh" about 10 years ago at South Africa's Mobile Music Trust it yielded results back home and it successfully maintained the momentum created by the previous albums.

Though the videos were criticised for lack of creativity, songs from the same album became anthems in most public places and topped charts. To date the songs are still the crowd favourates at his shows as well as in the streets.

The musician got the shock of his life at the just ended SABC festival held at Royal Gardens outside Thohoyandou for the annual Phalaphala FM celebrations in South Africa.

Being the only artiste from Zimbabwe he had polished his act but his playlist changed after he played "Chengetai" and the estimated crowd of 28 000 requested songs from the album "Ndezvashe-eh".

The organisers had to extend their show to an hour. "Initially we were asked to perform for 35 minutes but the organisers requested we add more minutes because the response was overwhelming," he said.

Macheso said after his performance he met South African musicians that include Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, and planned to have collaboration. "We have already started the talks with her and we will be getting into the studio for a song," he said.

The "Madhawu" hit-maker said that was the same case when he performed at a festival in Mozambique and he was delighted to be part of such festivals. On Sunday the sungura king will be performing at Extra Mile.

"These are one of the family shows we are doing, sampling our new album that will be released soon," he said.

He said he wanted to be satisfied with his product first before giving fans.