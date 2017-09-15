15 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Macheso Relishes SABC Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tawanda Marwizi

When sungura musician Alick Macheso recorded his album "Ndezvashe-eh" about 10 years ago at South Africa's Mobile Music Trust it yielded results back home and it successfully maintained the momentum created by the previous albums.

Though the videos were criticised for lack of creativity, songs from the same album became anthems in most public places and topped charts. To date the songs are still the crowd favourates at his shows as well as in the streets.

The musician got the shock of his life at the just ended SABC festival held at Royal Gardens outside Thohoyandou for the annual Phalaphala FM celebrations in South Africa.

Being the only artiste from Zimbabwe he had polished his act but his playlist changed after he played "Chengetai" and the estimated crowd of 28 000 requested songs from the album "Ndezvashe-eh".

The organisers had to extend their show to an hour. "Initially we were asked to perform for 35 minutes but the organisers requested we add more minutes because the response was overwhelming," he said.

Macheso said after his performance he met South African musicians that include Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, and planned to have collaboration. "We have already started the talks with her and we will be getting into the studio for a song," he said.

The "Madhawu" hit-maker said that was the same case when he performed at a festival in Mozambique and he was delighted to be part of such festivals. On Sunday the sungura king will be performing at Extra Mile.

"These are one of the family shows we are doing, sampling our new album that will be released soon," he said.

He said he wanted to be satisfied with his product first before giving fans.

Zimbabwe

Biometric Voter Registration - Mugabe Refuses to Give His Phone Number

President Robert Mugabe struggled to have his finger prints taken and refused to give his phone number to Zimbabwe… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.