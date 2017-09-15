15 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 68 People Aboard Sinking Robben Island Ferry 'Safely Ashore'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: National Sea Rescue Institute
NSRI volunteers assist 68 people rescued from a sinking Ferry in Table Bay.

Sixty eight passengers aboard a damaged Robben Island ferry have all been safely evacuated from the sinking vessel, authorities said on Friday afternoon.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Theo Layne said the passengers were removed from the vessel and ferried to the ferry jetty. The vessel was still out at sea.

It was earlier reported that 69 passengers were aboard the vessel, but Layne said it was now believed that 68 passengers were on board.

He said no one was believed to be missing, but rescue divers were at the scene to check if any one had been left behind. "We are doing a headcount as we speak," he said.Layne was unable to say how badly the ferry had been damaged or how far out it was from shore.

He said rescue operations were being complicated by extremely high seas and strong winds. Cape Town Harbour spokesperson Coen Birkenstock said port control was informed of the incident at 14:20.

Two NSRI teams and a port pilot Boat Patrol were deployed to the scene, Birkenstock said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Top Global Audit Firm Cleans Out Its South African Stables

The scandal over the “capture” of the South African state by President Jacob Zuma's friends, the Gupta… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.