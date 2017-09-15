South Africa: Notes From the House - Police Services Dragging Their Heels in Skills Development

analysis

Civil society organisations Corruption Watch and the Institute for Security Studies were concerned to know why there was no sign yet of the NDP's proposed National Policing Board or any of the other priorities listed in the NDP to modernise and transform the police services. By MOIRA LEVY.

First published by Notes From The House

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was said to have implemented roughly 30% of the National Development Plan's (NDP's) recommendations to turn it into a skilled and highly professional police service. That was the score given by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS).

Asked by Police Committee Chairperson Francois Beukman at a committee hearing this week to assess SAPS progress in developing the police service described in the NDP, the SAPS themselves were more confident. They gave themselves a pass, claiming they were enforcing 51% of the NDP's stipulations.

Civil society organisations Corruption Watch and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) didn't even hazard a guess. They were more concerned to know why there was no sign yet of the NDP's proposed National Policing Board or any of the other priorities listed in the NDP to modernise and transform the police services.

The hearing...