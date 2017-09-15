South Africa: Mining Charter - Zwane Granted a Delay On Review Hearing

analysis

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane's mining charter threw the industry into turmoil. Despite backing the charter, he hasn't yet been able to defend it in court, once again postponing the review application from the Chamber of Mines. By GREG NICOLSON.

The Department of Mineral Resources on Thursday welcomed the decision by the North Gauteng High Court to allow for a postponement in the application by the Chamber of Mines to challenge the third edition of the mining charter. The department also welcomed the court's decision that the case will be heard by a full bench when it finally comes to court on 13 and 14 December.

"The ministry is of the view that this matter should be resolved speedily as part of government's efforts to addresss growing impatience and anger experienced by sections of our country's population as a result of continued marginalisation, especially in key economic sectors of our country," said a statement issued by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane's office on Thursday.

Zwane's latest iteration of the mining charter, released in June, which includes increased black ownership targets as well as other questionable and confusing requirements of mining companies, has shaken the industry. It's bleeding jobs and the...