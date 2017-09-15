South Africa: Rabada in Lions Squad for Sunfoil Opener

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada has been named in the Lions squad for their Sunfoil Series opener against the Warriors at the Wanderers next week.

The match will begin on Tuesday.

The first round of domestic matches will serve as the only chance for new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson to get a look at some players before the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on September 28.

Rabada's inclusion is good news for South Africa given that Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn will almost certainly not be available for the first Bangladesh Test.

Stephen Cook will captain the Lions while he will be desperate for runs to show that he still has a Test future, while Proteas limited overs regular Dwaine Pretorius is also included.

Lions squad:

Stephen Cook (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Rassie vd Dussen, Nicky vd Bergh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Craig Alexander, Ayavuya Myoli, Dominic Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder

Source: Sport24