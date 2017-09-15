15 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rabada in Lions Squad for Sunfoil Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada has been named in the Lions squad for their Sunfoil Series opener against the Warriors at the Wanderers next week.

The match will begin on Tuesday.

The first round of domestic matches will serve as the only chance for new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson to get a look at some players before the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on September 28.

Rabada's inclusion is good news for South Africa given that Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn will almost certainly not be available for the first Bangladesh Test.

Stephen Cook will captain the Lions while he will be desperate for runs to show that he still has a Test future, while Proteas limited overs regular Dwaine Pretorius is also included.

Lions squad:

Stephen Cook (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Rassie vd Dussen, Nicky vd Bergh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Craig Alexander, Ayavuya Myoli, Dominic Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Top Global Audit Firm Cleans Out Its South African Stables

The scandal over the “capture” of the South African state by President Jacob Zuma's friends, the Gupta… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.