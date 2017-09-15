South Africa Participates At Ministerial Panel Discussion With Tanzania On Liberation Heritage Programme

press release

South Africa will participate at the Ministerial Panel Discussion between South Africa and Tanzania on Liberation Heritage Programme led by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa. The meeting will be held in Dodoma, Tanzania's Seat of Government from 16-18 September 2017. The South African delegation will include the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Des Van Rooyen, Directors General from various government departments and senior government officials.

The bilateral Ministerial Panel Discussion will be held under the theme "Roads to Independence: The African Liberation Heritage - Towards an integrated SADC road map for the "Africa we want". The project was endorsed by the United Nations and the African Union and has a potential to strengthen "people to people" cooperation using history and culture.

The programme is led by Tanzania as convenor of SADC Ministerial Panel Discussion on Liberation Heritage Programme.

The South African chapter of the project called the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route is a national memory project aimed at commemorating and celebrating South Africa's road to independence. Cabinet established an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee this project and provide political leadership.

The Ministerial Panel Discussion is scheduled for three days consisting of an experts meeting on the first day, a Directors General/Permanent Secretaries meeting on the second day and the Ministerial Roundtable on the third day.

Issued by: Government Communications