Cameroon: African Studies - Chinese University Launches Three New Books

Over the years, an increasing number of Chinese universities have set up African Studies departments. The result has been abundant research carried out and many books published on Africa by Chinese scholars. And so it was on September 12, 2017, when three new books on Africa - all in Chinese for now - were launched in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, CPAFFC, the event was attended by the Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Zhang Ming, researchers, dons, think tank members and senior diplomats. In his speech, Zhang Ming, a former Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, said the three works were an excellent combination of theoretical and experienced practice. He described the role of think tanks and academic exchange as one of the pillars of China-Africa cooperation.

The first of the books, "From China's Southwest Borderland to African Continent: A Practice and Thinking on the Cross-cultural and Regional Studies," is written by Prof. Liu Hongwu, President of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, IASZNU, China. It revisits the nearly 30 years Prof. Liu Hongwu spent travelling between China and Africa; and when he studied in Nigeria in the 1990s.

The other, "Study in Africa: Documenting 10 Years of Travel in Africa by Teachers and Students from IASZNU," is edited by Prof. Chen Mingkun, IASZNU Deputy Director. It illustrates the activities of Chinese teachers and students in Africa in the last decade during tours, field work, official visits, foreign aid programmes, exchanges, etc. The last book, "Theoretical Paradigm and Innovative Practice of Colleges in Constructing Think Tanks," is written by Prof. Wang Heng, the Communist Party of China Secretary at IASZNU.

It introduces the systematic development of IASZNU in discipline construction, academic research, team construction, talent cultivation, international exchange, social service policy advisory, etc. The three books published by officials of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University all portray the school's evolution in the past 10 years.