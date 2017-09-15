Cameroon: Jean Stéphane Biatcha - 'Our Role Is to Keep Informing, Warning Youths'

There is massive enthusiasm and interest on the part of youths since the launch of this year's campaign, although I cannot assess and evaluate the impact yet with statistics. The enthusiasm was due to the fact that we went to youths by using the "android" form of communication, a sector in which they are very active and involved. The theme of this year's campaign was "Android Generation, Click on HIV Screening", so we created a forum on social media where youths were able to exchange ideas, ask questions on HIV and responses were given to them. The idea was very original and information gathered from the field indicates the turnout was positive.

What is being done to encourage the use of female condoms amongst its targeted group?

We keep talking and informing women on the importance of using the female condom. The woman's physiology does not make it easy for her to use female condoms compared to men. However, we try to insist on the necessity of girls to use female condom because they are more exposed to HIV than men. We will not relent on talking to women about the female condom, because it is one of the best ways for them to protect themselves. I must confess that women say it's not that easy to use a female condom as compared to male condom. But we keep showing them on the field how it can be effectively put to use via video practical sessions.

There have been noticable vices amongst youths which rather help spread the HIV. Concretely, what is being done to address such situation ?

It is worth mentioning that the fight against HIV/AIDS is a long run struggle which needs time. We need to consistently and persistently talk to people especially youths. Youths may give the impression of not being scared, involved and concerned on the use of condoms, but when you see the interest they show, you notice that they know about the HIV pandemic and how they can protect themselves. Youths are conscious, especially amongst boys who are gaining more interest in the use of condoms. We are going to keep talking, informing and warning youths until the total eradication of AIDs. Apart from the use of condoms, we have discussions forums to explain to youths what HIV is all about. How one can protect himself, live with the disease and avoid stigmatization. The use of condoms is just a part of our strategy. Abstinence is another strategy as we advice youths to delay for as long as possible before getting into sexual intercourse. In cases a youth cannot abstain, we urge them to be faithful to one partner.