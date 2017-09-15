Cameroon: 72nd UN Ordinary General Assembly - President Paul Biya in New York

At the invitation of the His Excellency Antonio GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization, His Excellency Paul BIYA, President of the Republic of Cameroon, and his wife, Mrs Chantal BIYA, left Yaounde late this Thursday morning, 14 September 2017, to take part in the 72nd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America. The Head of State is accompanied by an Official Delegation comprising: - Mr Lejeune MBELLA MBELLA, Minister of External Relations; - Mr Martin BELINGA EBOUTOU, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic; - Mr HAMADOU MOUSTAPHA, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic; - Mr Paul ATANGA NJI, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic; - Mr Luc SINDJOUN, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic; - Rear Admiral Joseph FOUDA, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic; - Mr Henri ETOUNDI ESSOMBA, Cameroon's Ambassador to the United States of America; - Mr TOMMO MONTHE, Ambassador, Cameroon's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; - Mr Simon Pierre BIKELE, Chief of State Protocol. Yaounde 14 September, 2017

