Liberia: International Award Winner DJ Baby Boy Needs Your Help

Abraham Kamara, commonly known as DJ Baby Boy, an international award winning DJ who stole the hearts of artists and entertainers with his die hard loyalty to the Liberian music industry as a radio DJ, recently made a heartbreaking appeal to his fans to, "save his life." According to the now voiceless DJ, who said he was dedicated to good broadcast during his time with Radio Bushrod, D15 98.1 FM, he needs help getting further tests done to see what is causing him to lose his voice and be unable to swallow or cough properly. "I feel like something is in my throat, I need it out. Maybe, take me to a good hospital, either in Liberia or out of Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, anywhere I just need that good help," he said during a Facebook Live broadcast on our reporter's timeline. "I am a professional broadcaster and have been dedicating my time to broadcasting for a long time; and right now, this voice y'all hearing can't go on the radio, because of the sickness that attacked me."

According to DJ Baby Boy, his voice started 'evaporating' last year around June when he fell sick and was rushed to various hospitals to see what had affected him. "Tests were ran June-July when I started feeling sick and was coughing; and by August, it got serious, and my brothers rushed me to the hospital. I was so blessed, they checked me out and did X-ray test, TB test and everything came back negative. I coughed blood and it was really serious. By the special grace of God, I am alive and I can move around, but I still have something eating me up inside and I still need your help," he pleaded.

DJ Baby Boy is continuing on with his life, though not on air as before, but he is optimistic that one day he will be cured and will make a triumphant return to radio. "I feel like something is in my throat, I need it out... I move around, I talk to people, I look good, but my voice. In African setting, this is African science. And though I believe it, I know there is cancer, tumors, laryngitis. A lot of things have been attached, but I need your help, please, please, please, I feel like one side of entertainment, one wing, has been broken and a lot of you know DJ Baby Boy the award winner who was always in control; I want to get back to those days," he appealed further.