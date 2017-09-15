15 September 2017

Egypt: President Sisi Sends Message to Senegal's President

Senegalese President Macky Sall received a message from President Abdel Fatah El Sisi expressing Egypt's appreciation of Dakar's support for Moshira Khattab, the Egyptian candidate to the post of director general of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In a statement issued on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said that Sall received the message at a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamdi Loza.

During the meeting, Sall and Loza discussed means of promoting relations between the two countries. MENA

