Egyptian-Russian Military Exercise (Protectors of Friendship 2) Kicks Off

The activities of the Egyptian-Russian military exercise (Protectors of Friendship 2) has kicked off, as paratroopers from armies of both countries conduct a joint parachute landing drill.

As many as 600 fighters participate in this joint drill to implement several missions, including the deployment of troops, joint paratroop operations and military maneuvers in order to restore control on vital posts and purge it from terrorist elements.

The drill targets finding out the tactical characteristics of the weapons, equipment and mechanisms of command and control as well as gaining necessary field skills and tactics used by both sides in implementing various tasks.

The exercise comes within the framework of the joint drill plan as well as military ties between the armed forces of both countries.

The Egyptian-Russian war games fall within the two countries' keenness to boost strategic cooperation ties between their armed forces in many fields. MENA