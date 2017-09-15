Egypt: FM Says No Change in Arab Quartet Stance Until Qatar Stops Supporting Terror

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Thursday 14/09/2017 the stance of the Arab quartet against Qatar until Doha stops supporting terrorism.

Shourky's remarks came during his talks with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the sidelines of their participation in a six-party meeting on Libya, hosted by London.

Shoukry stressed that any openness to dialogue with Qatar depends on its response to the demands and requirements laid out by the Arab quartet, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The meeting between Shoukry and Johnson also tackled means of boosting bilateral ties, especially at the economic level since UK trade envoy is set to visit Cairo this month.