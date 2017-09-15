15 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Transport Min. Meets WB, Eib Delegations to Discuss Cooperation

Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat met on Thursday delegations of the World Bank (WB) and European Investment Bank (EIB) to discuss cooperation in transportation field.

Arafat discussed the progress of implementing the third phase of the renovation of the third metro line with the EIB delegation, where the EIB is contributing with €600 million in the project.

The two sides also held talks regarding the renovation of the first and second metro lines, as the EIB expressed its willingness to contribute with €180 million to fund the renovation of the first metro line and €75 million for the second line.

Meanwhile, Arafat discussed the study conducted by the WB regarding the strategic reform and development of railway sector in Egypt during his meeting with the WB delegation.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the fruitful cooperation with the EIB and WB. MENA

