15 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM Meets With UAE Counterpart in London

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks with Anwar Qarqash of the UAE on the latest developments in Libya.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a six-party ministerial talks on Libya in London.

The Egyptian top diplomat explained his country's efforts to reach an end to the Libyan crisis, Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

Egypt will keep contact with all Libyan parties to achieve national reconciliation, Abu Zeid added.

The Egyptian top diplomat stressed the need to support efforts of UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, and to act to reach a solution based on the Libyan Political Agreement.

Qarqash stressed that the UAE wants to maintain consultation with Egypt as far as regional issues and Arab problems are concerned.

The London summit focused on ways to achieve peace in Libya. The attendees included UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame, who was appointed in June, and delegations from France, the UAE, Italy and Egypt.

